Notre Dame’s all-time tight end touchdown reception leaders

If there was any doubt before, you can vanquish it away. Michael Mayer is the greatest Notre Dame tight end who ever lived. Heading into Notre Dame’s 35-14 upset win over Clemson, he already had the program records for receptions and receiving yards by a tight end. The only thing left for him to grab sole possession of was receiving touchdowns for a tight end, and he did that on this 17-yard reception from Drew Pyne:

Drew Pyne to Michael Mayer for SIX! 🙌@ndfootball up BIG over Clemson late in the 4Q. 📺: @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/row51YMEgs — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 6, 2022

We can celebrate Mayer all we want, but let’s not forget all the Irish tight ends before him who gave him something to shoot for. It’s important to know that Mayer breaking all of these records does not diminish their places in program history. Notre Dame is built upon tradition as much as any other prominent program, and the Irish always will have a special place for them.

In the spirit of that sentiment, here are the all-time program leaders in touchdown receptions by a tight end:

4) Derek Brown (eight)

Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish tight end Derek Brown (86) in action against West Virginia Mountaineers defenders Alvoid Mays (3), Preston Waters (5) and Bo Orlando (22) during the 1989 National Championship Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Notre Dame defeated West Virginia 34-21. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

4) Anthony Fasano (eight)

Oct 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end #88 Anthony Fasano gains yardage after a catch against the Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. The Trojans defeated the Irish 34-31. Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports

4) John Carlson (eight)

Sep 9, 2006; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end (89) John Carlson is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker (40) Dan Connor in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

4) Kyle Rudolph (eight)

Sept. 18, 2010; East Lansing, MI, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Kyle Rudolph (9) catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

3) Tyler Eifert (11)

September 10, 2011; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Tyler Eifert (80) runs the ball during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2) Ken MacAfee (15)

Notre Dame’s Ken MacAfee walks along the sidelines at the 1978 Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)

1) Michael Mayer (16)

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball as Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) attempts to tackle in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

