Notre Dame’s all-time results on ‘ESPN College Gameday’

Notre Dame is no stranger to the big-time in terms of college football having won 11 national championships all-time, but their recent history isn’t bad either seeing as they haven’t won it all since 1988. Despite not winning a title in 35 years, Notre Dame has been featured regularly on ESPN’s “College Gameday”.

So how has Notre Dame fared when they’ve been spotlighted by the show that first went on the road for “The Game of the Century” back in 1993?

Could you guess the only Notre Dame head coach to have a winning record when the Irish have been featured?

Here is how the Irish have fared in the previous 34 times they’ve been highlighted on Gameday:

Nov. 13, 1993: 2. Notre Dame vs. 1. Florida State

This Week, 25 Years Ago: #2 Notre Dame Beats #1 Florida State in “Game Of The Century.” “College Gameday” goes on the road for the first time, FSU wears green & gold FSU caps at Friday walkthrough & more bets are placed on game (FSU -6.5) than any previous college FB game. pic.twitter.com/pkkthHsjxe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 10, 2018

The first time ESPN took “College Gameday” on the road was for one of the biggest regular-season games in the history of Notre Dame Stadium as the Irish upset No. 1 Florida State, 31-24.

Sept, 10, 1994: 3. Notre Dame vs. 6. Michigan

10 Sep 1994: Center Rod Payne of the Michigan Wolverines prepares to snap the ball during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Michigan won the game 26-24. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Notre Dame played host to the first two road episodes of “College Gameday” as Ron Powlus made his Notre Dame Stadium debut in a heartbreaking, last-second 26-24 loss to Michigan. The Irish would spiral from there.

Oct. 21, 1995: 17. Notre Dame vs. 5. USC

21 Oct 1995: Fullback Marc Edwards of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates as he enters the end zone, scoring a touchdown, during the Fighting Irish’s 38-10 victory over the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Mandatory Credit: Getty Images

Notre Dame had their national championship hopes squashed by an upstart Northwestern team to open the season but six weeks later spoiled No. 5 USC’s title dreams as the Irish pasted Keyshawn Johnson and the Trojans, 38-10.

Sept, 28, 1996: 5. Notre Dame vs. 4. Ohio State

28 Sep 1996: Offensive lineman Orlando Pace of the Ohio State Buckeyes (center) looks to block a Notre Dame Fighting Irish player during a game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Ohio State won the game, 29-16. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniels

For the fourth straight year Notre Dame played host to “College Gameday” as No. 4 Ohio State got the best of No. 5 Notre Dame, 29-16. This remains the most recent regular-season meeting between the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes.

Sept. 5, 1998: 22. Notre Dame vs. 5. Michigan

Sep 5, 1998; Notre Dame, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tom Brady (10) striped sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end Deveron Harper (10) and Joe Thomas (49) at the Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

After not getting featured by “College Gameday” for all of 1997, the show opened the 1998 season with the defending co-national champion Michigan Wolverines and Tom Brady traveling to South Bend. Autry Denson led the way for Notre Dame as the school’s eventual all-time leading rusher went off for over 160 yards and a pair of scores in the upset.

This would be Bob Davie’s first and only win on a game featured by “College Gameday”.

Sept. 4, 1999: 7. Michigan vs. 16. Notre Dame

The first time Notre Dame played on “College Gameday” in a road setting was in 1999 when Jarious Jackson had the No. 17 Irish thinking upset before dropping a heartbreaker to No. 7 Michigan, 26-22. Notre Dame would drop their next two games as well before rallying and earning a second appearance on the show later that season.

Nov. 6, 1999: 4. Tennessee vs. 24. Notre Dame

3 Nov 2001: Portrait of head coach Phillip Fulmer of the Tennessee Volunteers before the college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

After stumbling out of the gate to a 1-3 mark, Notre Dame rallied with thrilling comeback wins over Oklahoma and USC and were 5-3 when they headed to No. 4 Tennessee in early November. Tennessee running back Travis Henry ran for 132 yards and a touchdown as Notre Dame wouldn’t win again in 1999, finishing 5-7.

Sept. 9, 2000: 24. Notre Dame vs. 1. Nebraska

9 Sep 2000: Quarterback Eric Crouch #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers defends the ball during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Cornhuskers defeated the Fighting Irish 27-24Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

After upsetting Texas A&M to open the year Notre Dame welcomed top-ranked Nebraska to Notre Dame Stadium as the “Sea of Red” took over the 80,000 seat stadium. The Irish were gifted two special teams touchdowns by Julius Jones and Joey Getherall, but with a chance to possibly pull the upset late, Bob Davie instead chose to play for overtime where quarterback Eric Crouch would score the game-winning touchdown in Nebraska’s 27-24 victory.

Sept. 8, 2001: 5. Nebraska vs. 17. Notre Dame

8 Sep 2001: Quarterback Matt LoVecchio #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes the ball during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers won 27-10. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/Allsport

After nearly pulling the upset a year earlier this night belonged entirely to the Huskers who swarmed the Irish all night, allowing Matt LoVecchio to complete just 11 of 24 pass attempts for 78 yards and an interception.

This would be Bob Davie’s final appearance on “College Gameday”.

Oct. 19, 2002: 18. Air Force vs. 7. Notre Dame

An unexpected battle of unbeatens took place in mid-October as No. 7 Notre Dame hit the road and behind a strong outing from Ryan Grant, stayed unbeaten, winning 21-14 in Colorado Springs. The win earned a second-straight “College Gameday” appearance a week later for the Irish.

Oct. 26, 2002: 11. Florida State vs. 6. Notre Dame

TALLAHASSEE, FL – OCTOBER 26: ESPN College GameDay announcer Lee Corso dons an FSU headress as co-announcers (l to r) Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit comment during the NCAA football game between Notre Dame and Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium on October 26, 2002 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Florida State Seminoles 34-24. (Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images)

The peak of the Tyrone Willingham era came with “College Gameday” in attendance as the upstart Irish struck quickly on a play-action pass from Carlyle Holiday to Arnaz Battle that set the tone for a Notre Dame upset.

Sadly, the wheels came off a week later as Notre Dame would lose at home to Boston College and things would never be the same under Willingham,

Sept. 13, 2003: 5. Michigan vs. 15. Notre Dame

ANN ARBOR, MI – SEPTEMBER 13: Running back Chris Perry #23 of the University of Michigan Wolverines dives across the goal line for a touchdown against the Notre Dame University Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium on September 13, 2003 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

It was the fourth time Notre Dame and Michigan were featured on “College Gameday” but this day belonged entirely to the Wolverines as they ran the Irish out of the Big House, 38-0.

Sept. 18, 2004: Michigan State vs. Notre Dame

After being upset to start the year at BYU, Notre Dame bounced back to beat top-10 Michigan a week later. Hurricane Ivan was pounding the Gulf of Mexico which stopped ESPN’s plans to be at LSU vs. Auburn and instead the unranked Irish beating unranked Michigan State was featured. This game will always be remembered for the strip and score by Tom Zbikowski.

Nov. 27, 2004: 1. USC vs. Notre Dame

Nov 27, 2004; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans tailback #5 Reggie Bush rushes during the second quarter of a 41-10 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason Chan-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Jason Chan

Tyrone Willingham’s final game as Notre Dame’s head coach was featured more as a coronation for USC than anything late in 2004 as Reggie Bush and the top-ranked Trojans pasted the Irish, 41-10.

Willingham did go 3-2 on “College Gameday” during his time at Notre Dame, making him the only Fighting Irish head coach to have a winning record in such games.

“So there’s that.”

Sept. 3, 2005: 23. Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame

Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Two former NFL coaches returned to their colleges as head coaches for the 2005 opener as the eyes of the nation were on Charlie Weis and Dave Wannstedt.

The Notre Dame offense had a coming-out party as Brady Quinn, Darius Walker, and Jeff Samardzija all had huge nights in what wound up a 42-21 Irish victory.

Oct. 15, 2005: 9. Notre Dame vs. 1. USC

Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart runs the ball into the endzone for the game-winning score against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday Oct. 15 at Notre Dame Stadium. USC won 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

One of the greatest college football games ever played occurred with “College Gameday” in attendance as the “Bush Push” would give No. 1 USC a last-second victory over No. 9 Notre Dame. the loss proved to be the high point of Charlie Weis’s run as Notre Dame’s head coach as he earned a contract extension shortly after.

Sept. 2, 2006: Georgia Tech vs. 2. Notre Dame

Sep. 2, 2006; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker (76) Bob Morton celebrates the 14-10 win over Georgia Tech. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

No. 2 Notre Dame opened the season getting all they could handle from upstart Georgia Tech, but the Irish held on for a 14-10 victory in a game that proved to be a lot closer than anticipated.

Nov. 25, 2006: 2. USC vs. 6. Notre Dame

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 25: Defensive end Lawrence Jackson #96 of the USC Trojans pursues quarterback Brady Quinn #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. USC won 44-24. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Instant classic this was not as No. 2 USC dominated No. 6 Notre Dame, 44-20. It was the final regular-season game for Brady Quinn, Jeff Samardzija, and Darius Walker, all who never beat USC during their times at Notre Dame.

USC would fall the next week to UCLA, keeping Pete Carroll and the Trojans from a national championship appearance.

Sept. 10, 2011: Michigan vs. Notre Dame

September 10, 2011; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tommy Rees (11) hands off to running back Cierre Wood (20) during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame, fresh off an embarrassing season-opening loss to South Florida was Michigan’s guest for the first night game at Michigan Stadium, and “College Gameday” was in attendance. The highlight of the night for the Irish was the throwback uniforms as Notre Dame would drop this game in epically embarrassing fashion to Denard Robinson and the Wolverines.

Oct. 13, 2012: 7. Notre Dame vs. 17. Stanford

Oct. 13, 2012; South Bend, IN, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Stephan Taylor (33) is stopped at the goal line on the second to the last play of the game in overtime by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te’o (5) at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeats Stanford in overtime 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

“College Gameday” picked a good one for their first trip back to Notre Dame in seven seasons as the Irish forced overtime late and an epic goalline stand kept the Irish unbeaten against a Stanford team who had their number in recent years.

Oct. 27, 2012: 8. Oklahoma vs. 5. Notre Dame

Oct. 27, 2012; Norman, OK, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Christian Lombard (74) signals touchdown after quarterback Everett Golson (5) (not shown) scored in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Notre Dame won 30-13. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Surviving many close calls in 2012 had the experts thinking Notre Dame was in over their heads as they traveled to Oklahoma in late October but “College Gameday” was on hand to see the Irish exchange blows with the Sooners and overpower Oklahoma late in a 30-13 win that was a lot closer than the final score indicated. The win was perhaps the biggest for Brian Kelly at Notre Dame.

Nov. 24, 2012: USC vs. 1. Notre Dame

Nov. 24, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te’o (5) and safety Matthias Farley (41) react after stopping USC Trojans tailback Curtis McNeal (22) near the goal line in the fourth quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Notre Dame won 22-13. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“College Gameday” was there to witness No. 1 Notre Dame putting the stamp on a 12-0 regular season and clinch a national championship berth as they outlasted USC, 22-13 in what was the first perfect regular season for the Irish since 1988.

Jan. 7, 2013: 1. Notre Dame vs. 2. Alabama

Jan 7, 2013; Miami, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive linesman Barrett Jones (75) prepares to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half of the 2013 BCS Championship game at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame made the BCS National Championship Game and played Alabama in January of 2013 and “College Gameday” was there.

Next.

Sept. 7, 2013: 17. Michigan vs. 13. Notre Dame

Sep 7, 2013; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Blake Countess (18) celebrates with linebacker James Ross III (15) and defensive back Delonte Hollowell (24) after intercepting a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chris Brown (2) in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won 41-30. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s defense had no answer for Michigan early in 2013 as the Wolverines put up 41 points and cruised to a 41-30 victory that they were in control of the majority of the evening.

Oct. 18, 2014: 2. Florida State vs. 5. Notre Dame

Notre Dame played a nearly perfect game against the undefeated, defending national champions but a questionable (ridiculous) offensive pass interference call went against the Irish on what would have been the game-winning touchdown pass. Instead, Everett Golson’s desperation heave fell incomplete and Florida State survived.

Oct. 3, 2015: 12. Clemson vs. 6. Notre Dame

Photo Courtesy of USA TODAY Sports

“College Gameday” was on hand for a thriller played in an incredible rainstorm. After a slow start, Notre Dame came roaring back against Deshaun Watson and Clemson but Deshone Kizer was stopped on a quarterback keeper on a two-point conversion attempt that would have sent the game to overtime.

Oct. 31, 2015: 21. Temple vs. 9. Notre Dame

Oct 31, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Temple Owls head coach Matt Rhule shakes hands with Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) after a game at Lincoln Financial Field. Notre Dame won 24-20. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Halloween 2015 was spent by Notre Dame appearing on “College Gameday” in the morning before taking on an impressive Temple squad who gave the Irish everything they could handle. Will Fuller helped the Irish prevail however as the 24-20 win kept Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Nov. 11, 2017: 7. Miami vs. 3. Notre Dame

Nov 11, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Trajan Bandy (2) runs into the end zone to score a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame entered the night with College Football Playoff aspirations as they appeared headed that way but a missed throw by Brandon Wimbush that would have been an early touchdown and lead for the Irish resulted in a…pause…hurricane-like force by Miami as the Canes dominated the night in 41-8 fashion.

Sept. 1, 2018: 12. Notre Dame vs. 14. Michigan

Sep 1, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (99) tackles Michigan Wolverines quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (10) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The seventh and most recent Notre Dame-Michigan bout to be featured on “College Gameday” came in 2018 as the Irish opened the season with an incredible defensive performance against the Wolverines in a 24-17 win that never felt that close. The win set the stage for what would end up a 12-0 regular season for Notre Dame and resulted in their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Notre Dame has won just two of those seven meetings with Michigan that have been highlighted by “College Gameday”.

Sept. 21, 2019: 3. Georgia vs. 7. Notre Dame

Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Shaun Crawford (20) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Demetris Robertson (16) in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being a two-touchdown underdog, No. 7 Notre Dame had the ball with a chance to win late in their first-ever trip to the University of Georgia. Ian Book and the Irish couldn’t finish the job as the Bulldogs escaped with a narrow 23-17 victory.

Nov. 7, 2020: 4. Notre Dame vs. 1. Clemson

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fans storm the field after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Clemson Tigers 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

In perhaps the best college football game of the 2020 season, Notre Dame upset No. 1 Clemson who was playing without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, 47-40 in double-overtime.

Notre Dame trailed by seven late but Ian Book found Avery Davis for a huge gain to set the Irish up inside the five with seconds to play. Book would find Davis a few short plays later for the game-tying touchdown before Notre Dame’s defensive line would take over the second overtime to secure the upset.

Dec. 19, 2021: 2. Notre Dame vs. 3. Clemson

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) reaches for a fumbled snap in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Whoever first claimed that sequels aren’t as good as originals knew what they were talking about as Notre Dame controlled the first quarter of the 2020 ACC Championship against Clemson, but a missed chipshot field goal and a couple of misthrows quickly derailed the chances of sweeping the Tigers.

Hopefully, Notre Dame never plays in another conference championship game again.

Sept. 25, 2021: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) returns a kick for a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Tyree’s fourth quarter kickoff return for a touchdown turned the tide of the contest as the Irish erupted in the final frame en route to a 41-13 victory.

Sept. 5, 2022: No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) sacks Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s defense held Ohio State in check most of the night but the offense just couldn’t get things going in the 21-10 opening season loss to the 2022 year.

2023?

USA TODAY SPORTS

Will Notre Dame be featured on the show during the 2023 season? Home tilts against Ohio State and USC are obvious contenders as is the trip to Clemson to start November. Also, be on the lookout for what happens with Pitt. A favorable schedule for the Panthers could have them at 7-0 and a threat to the College Football Playoff when they’re due in South Bend on October 28.

