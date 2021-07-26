Notre Dame’s all-time record against remaining Big 12 programs

With Texas and Oklahoma on their way out of the Big 12, who knows what the future holds for one of the Power Five conferences? What we do know is that Notre Dame won’t be playing any of the current Big 12 members during the regular season anytime soon. The Irish’s deal to play five ACC schools a year, plus their usual rivalry games with the likes of Navy and so forth, only can mean there isn’t a lot of room for these schools on future schedules. There simply aren’t enough games over the course of a season to schedule everybody you would like to.

Still, with college football coming to a crossroads yet again, this is a time to look back. Even though the Big 12 and Notre Dame don’t have an existing relationship, it’s worth looking back on what the schools that will remain in the conference for now have done against the Irish:

Baylor

31 Oct 1998: Tailback Autry Denson #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in action during the game against the Baylor Bears at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Fighting Irish defeated the Bears 27-3. Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

All-time series: Tied, 1-1. Last meeting: Oct. 31, 1998 - Notre Dame won, 27-3, in South Bend.

Iowa State

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) forces Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) to fumble to ball during the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Notre Dame leads, 1-0. Last meeting: Dec. 28, 2019: Notre Dame won the Camping World Bowl, 33-9, in Orlando, Florida.

Kansas

Notre Dame cornerback Deveron Harper dives across the goal line to score on an interception in the first quarter in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Aug. 28, 1999. Harper intercepted the pass from Kansas quarterback Zac Wegner (14) who failed to make the stop. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman)

All-time: Notre Dame leads, 6-4-1. Las meeting: Aug. 28, 1999 - Notre Dame won the Eddie Robinson Classic, 48-13, in South Bend.

Story continues

Kansas State

Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Never met.

Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, OK - OCTOBER 29: The OSU logo is shown during the Texas Longhorns game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 29, 2005 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Longhorns defeated the Cowboys 47-28. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

All-time series: Never met.

TCU

Nov 14, 2015; Fort Worth, TX, USA; A view of the touchdown pylon and Big 12 and TCU logos before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas Jayhawks at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs defeats the Jayhawks 23-17. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Notre Dame leads, 1-0. Last meeting: Oct. 28, 1972 - Notre Dame won, 21-0, in South Bend.

Texas Tech

Sep 17, 2016; Lubbock, TX, USA; A detailed view of the Texas Tech Red Raiders Celebrate Cotton logo prior to the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jones AT&T Stadium. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Never met.

West Virginia

West Virginia's Phil Braxton (21) has the ball knocked away from him by Notre Dame's Rocky Boiman (30) during the first quarter Saturday, Oct. 13, 2001 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)

All-time series: Notre Dame leads, 4-0. Last meeting: Oct. 13, 2001: Notre Dame won, 34-24, in South Bend.

1

1