Notre Dame-Texas Tech betting information

Notre Dame survived a double overtime thriller against Rutgers just to get into the field of 64 and then had one of their best showings all season long in beating sixth seeded Alabama. Up next is a Sunday afternoon date with third-seeded Texas Tech with a ticket to the Sweet 16 on the line. Can the Irish put together what it takes to take down Tech and advance to their first Sweet 16 since March of 2016?

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Tipico Sportsbook Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Spread: Texas Tech -7.5

Total: 132.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -350, Notre Dame +265

Let’s Make This Interesting – Place your legal sports bets online in New Jersey and Colorado with Tipico Sportsbook, a trusted, global sports-betting leader. Iowa, get ready, Tipico is coming to your state soon! New customer offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits! 21+, see for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Injury Report

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech: Kevin McCullar is questionable with ankle

Notre Dame: Nate Laszewski is questionable with illness, Robby Carmody is out with knee

Players to Watch

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech:

Bryson Williams – 13.9 ppg, 54.1% field goals

Kevin Obanor – 9.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Notre Dame:

Blake Wesley – 14.5 ppg

Paul Atkinson – 7.0 rpg

Cormac Ryan – coming of 29 point performance against Alabama

Advice and prediction

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams played very well in their First Round matchups as Texas Tech rolled past Montana State and Notre Dame was in control for the vast majority in their upset of Alabama. The first thing that jumps out to me when looking at the line is the total, which feels very low.

Story continues

Of course it’s the NCAA Tournament and missed shots happen but I’d expect both teams to be trying to play a game in the seventies which would put this over. It comes down to execution but that feels like the safest play for me.

In terms of who wins, as much as I and Notre Dame fans would like to see the upset it just feels like way too much will have to go right in order for that to actually happen. A great season comes to an end.

Prediction: Texas Tech 77, Notre Dame 71

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

1

1