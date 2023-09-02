Notre Dame-Tennessee State: Pregame Buzz

Notre Dame is 1-0 on the young 2023 football season and today takes the field against Tennessee State. The game isn’t expected to be very competitive but it’s a home opener and those are always special.

The tailgate lots are already nearly full, there is a crispness in the air this morning (that will soon be met with insane heat) and Notre Dame football is back (on American soil)!

What is the pregame scene like at Notre Dame?

What are the story lines headed into the game?

How is the buzz before kickoff in South Bend?

Here is some of the best around the internet as we await kickoff on this first Saturday in September.

Rally sons of Notre Dame

Rally sons of Notre Dame #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/wxP3y8jt0P — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 1, 2023

History to be made

Its Gameday

Tennessee State pep rally - band is as good as advertised

WATCH: Tennessee State pep rally in downtown South Bend filled Hunt Plaza with the sounds of #AOBNation @TSU_Tigers @tsuaristocrats #HBCUinSB pic.twitter.com/EdcPc0zJsz — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) September 1, 2023

Historic weekend for both schools

This Saturday, two storied universities will come together to make history once again when the Fighting Irish and Tennessee State Tigers face off in the house that Rockne built. Learn the historical and cultural significance behind the game: https://t.co/iVOK7kYB47 pic.twitter.com/lP5tK7DI8r — University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) September 1, 2023

Lessons to be learned

True, so don't let it end anywhere near the same way

Stop comparing playing Marshall to Tennessee State. It’s not the same — Nathan Erbach (@Nathan_Erbach) September 1, 2023

Get up - Its Gameday

Absolutely Should Not

Cool under-the-radar storyline for Week 1: Tennessee State at Notre Dame will feature a Battle of the Buckeyes as TSU head coach Eddie George faces off against ND head coach Marcus Freeman. They should do "O-H" "I-O" at midfield after the game. pic.twitter.com/AsIgQdDz0i — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) August 30, 2023

Tennessee State Equipment Truck Sighting

Tennessee State University Football Equipment Truck, next stop South Bend, Indiana for Historic Game against Notre Damepic.twitter.com/ETdyC1HYs7 — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) September 1, 2023

Blake Wesley will be in the house

San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley will return to Notre Dame for Saturday's home opener against Tennessee State. pic.twitter.com/5UrxnlUm8n — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) August 28, 2023

Go Irish, Beat Tennessee State

It’s Game Day Go Irish Beat Tennessee State!! 🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/ifBdtDVNpd — Eric green (@ericoltsirish) September 2, 2023

Eddie Street is Back

Stay tuned for more as kickoff approaches

