Notre Dame-Tennessee State: Pregame Buzz

Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read

Notre Dame is 1-0 on the young 2023 football season and today takes the field against Tennessee State.  The game isn’t expected to be very competitive but it’s a home opener and those are always special.

The tailgate lots are already nearly full, there is a crispness in the air this morning (that will soon be met with insane heat) and Notre Dame football is back (on American soil)!

What is the pregame scene like at Notre Dame?

What are the story lines headed into the game?

How is the buzz before kickoff in South Bend?

Here is some of the best around the internet as we await kickoff on this first Saturday in September.

Rally sons of Notre Dame

History to be made

Its Gameday

Tennessee State pep rally - band is as good as advertised

Historic weekend for both schools

Lessons to be learned

True, so don't let it end anywhere near the same way

Get up - Its Gameday

Absolutely Should Not

Tennessee State Equipment Truck Sighting

Blake Wesley will be in the house

Go Irish, Beat Tennessee State

Eddie Street is Back

Stay tuned for more as kickoff approaches

