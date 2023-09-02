Notre Dame-Tennessee State: Pregame Buzz
Notre Dame is 1-0 on the young 2023 football season and today takes the field against Tennessee State. The game isn’t expected to be very competitive but it’s a home opener and those are always special.
The tailgate lots are already nearly full, there is a crispness in the air this morning (that will soon be met with insane heat) and Notre Dame football is back (on American soil)!
What is the pregame scene like at Notre Dame?
What are the story lines headed into the game?
How is the buzz before kickoff in South Bend?
Here is some of the best around the internet as we await kickoff on this first Saturday in September.
Rally sons of Notre Dame
Rally sons of Notre Dame #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/wxP3y8jt0P
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 1, 2023
History to be made
𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮
📍 South Bend, Ind. #RoarCity x #GUTS pic.twitter.com/mYVMn6hwsL
— Tennessee State Football (@TSUTigersFB) September 1, 2023
Its Gameday
IT’S GAMEDAY! ☘️ #BeatTennesseeState pic.twitter.com/mASA7YtVKY
— Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) September 2, 2023
Tennessee State pep rally - band is as good as advertised
WATCH: Tennessee State pep rally in downtown South Bend filled Hunt Plaza with the sounds of #AOBNation @TSU_Tigers @tsuaristocrats #HBCUinSB pic.twitter.com/EdcPc0zJsz
— Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) September 1, 2023
Historic weekend for both schools
This Saturday, two storied universities will come together to make history once again when the Fighting Irish and Tennessee State Tigers face off in the house that Rockne built.
Learn the historical and cultural significance behind the game: https://t.co/iVOK7kYB47 pic.twitter.com/lP5tK7DI8r
— University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) September 1, 2023
Lessons to be learned
🗣️ @EddieGeorge2727 𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲❗️#BigSouthOVCFB | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Cct5X2nBqT
— Ohio Valley Conference (@OVCSports) September 1, 2023
True, so don't let it end anywhere near the same way
Stop comparing playing Marshall to Tennessee State. It’s not the same
— Nathan Erbach (@Nathan_Erbach) September 1, 2023
Get up - Its Gameday
𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐲
🆚 Tennessee State
📆 Saturday, Sept. 2
🕡 3:30 pm ET
📺 NBC
📻 https://t.co/dFv5CBEAdI#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/gzT1PX5guF
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 2, 2023
Absolutely Should Not
Cool under-the-radar storyline for Week 1:
Tennessee State at Notre Dame will feature a Battle of the Buckeyes as TSU head coach Eddie George faces off against ND head coach Marcus Freeman.
They should do "O-H" "I-O" at midfield after the game. pic.twitter.com/AsIgQdDz0i
— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) August 30, 2023
Tennessee State Equipment Truck Sighting
Tennessee State University Football Equipment Truck, next stop South Bend, Indiana for Historic Game against Notre Damepic.twitter.com/ETdyC1HYs7
— HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) September 1, 2023
Blake Wesley will be in the house
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley will return to Notre Dame for Saturday's home opener against Tennessee State. pic.twitter.com/5UrxnlUm8n
— Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) August 28, 2023
Go Irish, Beat Tennessee State
It’s Game Day Go Irish Beat Tennessee State!! 🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/ifBdtDVNpd
— Eric green (@ericoltsirish) September 2, 2023
Eddie Street is Back
Eddie Street is BACK.
Do you know the Irish?@eddie_scheidler | #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/3c9hNbvvwD
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 2, 2023
Stay tuned for more as kickoff approaches
