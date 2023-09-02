Notre Dame-Tennessee State: Irish down two players for home opener

No. 13 Notre Dame will be without a pair of players when they kickoff against Tennessee State later this afternoon and both are on the defensive side of the ball.

Freshman linebacker Drayk Bowen and sophomore defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio have both been ruled out for Saturday’s home opener.

The Notre Dame football public relations team gave no reason for the absences but we’ll be sure to have any injury news that potentially comes.

Notre Dame is set to kick-off against Tennessee State just after 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon in a game that can be seen on NBC.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire