How Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet declaring for NFL Draft helps the Bears

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet announced via Twitter on Thursday that he will forego his senior season with the Fighting Irish and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thank You Notre Dame☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/IDCVJoUIMh — Cole Kmet (@ColeKmet) January 2, 2020

This is great news for a Bears team that's in desperate need for an upgrade at tight end after an incredibly disappointing season from Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen. Chicago was forced to turn to J.P. Holtz and undrafted rookie Jesper Horsted to play starter's reps by the end of the year and were clearly undermanned in the passing game as a result.

Kmet instantly becomes one of the best, if not the best tight ends available in the 2020 draft class and there's an outside chance he could be the only player at his position selected in the first round. His draft stock will likely be too rich for Chicago to have a shot at drafting him, but he'll still provide an indirect benefit to the Bears.

Kmet ended the 2019 season with 43 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

With Kmet in the draft class, the odds the Bears will have a chance to select Purdue's Brycen Hopkins or Vanderbilt's Jared Pinkney greatly improve. Washington's Hunter Bryant and FAU's Harrison Bryant - like Hopkins and Pinkney - were considered Day 2 prospects prior to Kmet's decision to go pro. Now, with Kmet in the draft class, Chicago could end up being the second team to draft a tight end in 2020 and ultimately end up with the best of those second-round names.

From a team's perspective, it's always great when underclassmen enter the draft. It increases the depth of talent at a particular position, and in the case of Kmet and the Bears, his entry into the 2020 class brings Chicago one step closer to fixing their tight end problem.

