Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet is popular pick for Bears in 2020 mock drafts

Mock draft season is in full swing now that the all-star circuit and NFL combine are in the rear-view mirror, and one player is picking up steam as a potential second-round pick for GM Ryan Pace and the Bears: Notre Dame tight end, Cole Kmet.

Kmet was considered one of the combine's big winners on offense after posting exceptional explosion numbers with a broad jump (10-foot-3) that ranked in the 91st percentile for tight ends and a vertical jump (37") that wasn't far behind, ranking in the 87th percentile.

Kmet has long been viewed as a fringe first-round prospect, but with this year's tight end class generally being an underwhelming group, NFL teams are expected to wait until the second round before selecting one. That includes Kmet, whose film doesn't exactly showcase a twitchy athlete with game-changing upside as a receiver. Still, the Bears could do a lot worse than adding a player like Kmet in Round 2, and that's exactly what Matt Miller's latest mock draft for Bleacher Report has them doing.

Miller has Chicago adding Kmet at No. 43 overall. At No. 50, Miller sends the Bears another piece on offense in Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is going to be an interesting prospect to monitor over the next two months. He's clearly established himself as a viable quarterback prospect who won't be subjected to a position change in the pros (nor should he be), but his week of practices at the Senior Bowl exposed some accuracy concerns that are also present on tape. That said, Hurts has the kind of dual skill-set that is en vogue right now, and he confirmed his athletic upside with a 4.59 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Hurts would be an excellent pick by the Bears if (and only if) they add a veteran free agent quarterback, too. A quarterback room with just Mitch Trubisky and Hurts is a vulnerable one; an experienced veteran needs to be in place to serve as a mentor who can also start and win games if needed.

The combination of Kmet and Hurts would be an exciting draft haul for Bears fans hoping for an upgrade at both positions this offseason.

