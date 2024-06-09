Notre Dame target Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng has a great official visit

One of Notre Dame football’s top 2025 targets is extremely familiar with the program.

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, brother of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, took his official visit to South Bend this weekend. The two siblings were on campus together and there was an extremely interesting development following the trip.

On3’s Kyle Kelly is reporting that NOB could be moving up his commitment timeframe, and that should be viewed as extremely positive news for the Irish. At 6-foot, 1-inch and 205-pounds, he’s ranked as the nations No. 75 overall prospect and 9th ranked linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Notre Dame currently has one other linebacker commit for the class, Ko’o Kia.

#On300 4⃣⭐️ LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng told our @ByKyleKelly he is considering moving up his commitment timeline following his Notre Dame official visit ‼️☘️@_nob11 broke down his time in South Bend and where the Irish stand in his recruitment here: https://t.co/a0ojEyG7hX pic.twitter.com/jgK9PDoIjt — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) June 9, 2024

Owusu-Boateng would be a massive addition to the Irish class. Hopefully the visit continues to resonate for him and he eventually commits to Notre Dame.

