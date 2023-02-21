Notre Dame takes it first step in trying to flip 2024 Ohio State commitment

Even though Indiana isn’t a football rich high school state, it still doesn’t mean that Notre Dame shouldn’t go after the state’s top talent.

Up until today, one of the states top 2024 prospects was without an Irish offer. That changed this morning as New Palestine offensive lineman Ian Moore was reportedly offered a scholarship.

The reason it’s reportedly is due to Moore not tweeting out the offer, but the reports are from reputable names in recruiting circles.

Moore stands six-foot-five-inches and 295-pounds and is rated as a top-60 prospect nationally and the second best player in the state of Indiana according to the 247Sports composite.

#IrishIllustrated and #247Sports have learned that #NotreDame has extended an offer to class of 2024 four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore, arguably the top overall player in the Hoosier State. Story: https://t.co/dFmKNPQE42@247Sports pic.twitter.com/WLtsrGGFHC — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 20, 2023

As well all know, the Irish currently have yet to name a successor after Harry Hiestand retired. That isn’t stopping them from trying to flip the Ohio State commit, Moore.

