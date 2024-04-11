Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt the betting favorite to go No. 7 to Titans

New Titans head coach Brian Callahan wants to build his offense around a strong line, and he may add a significant piece in two weeks.

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt is the strong betting favorite to go with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the pick that is owned by the Titans. At FanDuel, Alt is a +100 favorite to go to No. 7 overall, with Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu the next-most likely to go No. 7, at a distant +600 odds.

The Titans are considered so likely to draft an offensive lineman with their first pick that the odds for the first position drafted by the Titans are off the board — an offensive lineman is viewed as too safe a bet for the sports books to take.

Alt is the heavy favorite to be the first offensive lineman drafted. A team that wants him probably has to move ahead of the Titans and get him within the first six picks.