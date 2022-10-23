Notre Dame-Syracuse kickoff time announced

Notre Dame goes back on the road next week as they’ll make their first trip to Syracuse’s campus since 2003 when the Orange routed the Irish 38-12. The two will meet this coming weekend with Syracuse fresh off a heartbreaking loss at Clemson while Notre Dame is coming off a victory over UNLV.

The kickoff time had been delayed in being announced as ESPN had exercised a six-day hold for the kick time as well as the TV network the game would air on.

It turns out it’ll be a 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff and air on ABC as Syracuse will host an Orange out.

But don’t forget – it’s no longer the Carrier Dome that the game will be played in.

Saturday's Orange Out vs. Notre Dame will be a noon kickoff on ABC. 🎟 https://t.co/9adOBMHYg7 pic.twitter.com/2DOr8tMgyR — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) October 23, 2022

