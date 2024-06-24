Notre Dame swimming coach named assistant for U.S. Olympic team

The story for Notre Dame’s swimming team at the U.S. Olympic trials was Chris Giuliano. He qualified for at least five events in Paris with possibly more to come. If he had any concerns about not being around someone from his collegiate team, he need not worry any longer.

Irish swimming coach Chris Lindauer has been named an assistant coach for the U.S. team. This is a nice honor for somebody coming off his second season with the Irish and having led the program to an all-time best 10th-place finish at the national championships. An achievement like this does not go unnoticed, nor should it.

To see Giuliano in action and results of Lindauer’s tutelage, at least in an assistant coach capacity, the swimming competition will take place throughout the first week of the Olympics, running from July 27 to Aug. 4. The thought of Giuliano celebrating a gold medal with Lindauer moments after winning it has to warm every Irish fan’s heart.

