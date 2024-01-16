Notre Dame sweeps ACC Rookie of the Week awards

Notre Dame is a very mixed bag when it comes to basketball. The women are nationally ranked, and the men are rebuilding. One thing they have in common though is a plethora of young talent. Now, both programs have been recognized by the ACC at the same time as they both had players named the ACC Rookie of the Week.

The less surprising selection was Hannah Hidalgo, who extended her program conference rookie of the week record to eight. In two Irish wins, she averaged 26.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 steals. She figures to win this award a few more times before the season ends.

For the men, Braeden Shrewsberry earned his first such honor. While his team split two games, he averaged 16.5 points a game and shot of 14 from 3-point range. He is the second player on his team to win the award this season after Markus Burton.

The future of Notre Dame basketball indeed is looking bright.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire