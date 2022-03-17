Notre Dame survives Rutgers in 2OT to ring in St. Patrick’s Day
Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek takes you through the wild back and forth game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.
Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek takes you through the wild back and forth game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.
There are 16 games on Thursday as the first round of the NCAA tournament tips off.
NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the first round Thursday games
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had an exchange on the sideline after Warriors star Steph Curry was injured in the first half of Wednesday's game.
By successfully shunning Colin Kaepernick for five years, the NFL has made it much easier to continue shunning him now. That fact became obvious on Wednesday, with the comments made by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as to the possibility of adding Kaepernick to a depth chart currently led by up-and-down three-year veteran Drew Lock. Carroll [more]
It has a lot to do with the coach.
Stephen Curry went down with a left foot injury late in the first half and Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn't like Marcus Smart's lunging move at the reigning NBA scoring champ. Smart got an earful from Kerr, then they chatted again after the Boston Celtics beat the Warriors 110-88 on Wednesday night.
Tom Brady was barely out of retirement when he got to recruiting to improve the Buccaneers' receivers.
The Celtics began their crucial West Coast trip with a 110-88 win over Golden State, a game that saw Steph Curry injured and produced a heated exchange between Steve Kerr and Marcus Smart.
The Browns seem to be ready to move on from Baker Mayfield. Presumably, they have an idea regarding where he’ll be traded, if they land Deshaun Watson. Or if they don’t. So which teams may want the first pick in the 2018 draft? The Colts are the first team to comes to mind. It’s unknown [more]
The Lakers did not look happy.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said at the Scouting Combine this month that the team had no intention of trading quarterback Russell Wilson, but they wound up agreeing to trade him to the Broncos a week later. That trade became official on Wednesday and Wilson said in a press conference from Denver that it was [more]
NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday, which marks the first day that trades and new contracts can be processed. Keep track of all the latest.
Pro Football Talk reports that Texans QB Deshaun Watson is torn over where he wants to go and has no timetable for a decision. Settle in, Panthers fans.
At some point last year, when the possibility of quarterback Baker Mayfield leaving the Browns first crystallized, one team struck me as an intriguing potential destination. The Detroit Lions. Mayfield’s mindset and attitude mesh with the current mindset and attitude in Detroit, courtesy of coach Dan Campbell and executive Chris Spielman. Mayfield has the moxie, [more]
Lille will be happy to see the back of Christian Pulisic, even if it will likely be out of the Champions League when the USMNT man drifts out of vision.
On one hand, it would make sense for the Texans to let quarterback Deshaun Watson meet with multiple suitors, allowing him to prepare a list of teams for which he’d waive his no-trade clause. Then, the Texans could let those teams bid against each other for the rights to Watson’s contract. The Texans apparently have [more]
The Champions League draw sets the quarterfinalists' paths to the final in Paris, where the match will be held following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Lakers fell on the road to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-104, on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
The Los Angeles Rams were just awarded five extra picks in the NFL draft
It's hard to see a consistent role for Gleyber Torres after the Yankees' offseason moves.