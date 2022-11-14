Notre Dame survives Navy: A Tale Of Two Halves

What an interesting afternoon Saturday was in Baltimore. It wasn’t pretty for the entire second half, but the mission was accomplished. Win the game. Notre Dame did enough to escape with the win but did little to quell some major question marks about the inconsistency with which they play week to week.

This was truly a tale of two halves in which Notre Dame looked competent, even dominant at times in the first half. They then looked borderline inept for most of the second half. There is a lot to dissect. Let’s take a look at three positives and three negatives from a wild ballgame in this historical series.

Positive 1: The Win

Nov 12, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;

As rough as the second half was for the Irish in every way, they won the game. After experiences with Marshall and Stanford ended differently, at least any complaints there are about how the Irish looked will be lodged in a winning effort.

Is the win all that matters? No, but it is the most important thing. One would like to see linear growth, getting better week to week. That just doesn’t seem to be in the cards this year for the Irish for whatever reason. But at the end of the day an ugly win is better than any loss.

Positive 2: Brian Mason Does It Again

Stanford punter Ryan Sanborn (27)j gets his punt blocked during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

Another week, another blocked punt for Brian Mason’s group. This makes a grand total of seven for the year and 1 in each of the last 5 ballgames. This level of havoc leads the nation and it’s not close.

How prolific has the punt block unit been? In the last 5 games, the Irish have gotten to over 23% of the opponent’s punts. An outrageous output and one the Irish faithful want to see continue.

Positive 3: 1st Half Offense

Nov 12, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;

In the first half [autotag]Drew Pyne[/autotag] and the offense looks really solid. Pyne was 14/16 for 234 yards and accounted for 5 total Touchdowns and 35 points. This output counts as an offensive explosion for Notre Dame.

This type of statistical line is more typical of 4 quarters of play out of Notre Dame’s offense, so at the time this output seemed very encouraging to know that even if it’s against Navy, this team can pile up points and yardage.

Negative 1-The Fullback Dive

Nov 12, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;

Defending Navy is about discipline and proper technique. Know where to be, maintain your gap integrity, wrap and tackle. The Irish did a bad job of this for much of the game to the tune of allowing 255 rush yards.

A top priority is always to stop the Fullback in an option offense. Notre Dame did not. Fofana gashed them up the middle for 133 yards and a long of 50 on the day. JD Bertrand or no JD Bertrand, this was a less than inspiring run stuffing day.

Negative 2-2nd Half Offense

Nov 12, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;

The second-half offense for the Irish was just that, offensive. The Irish had no answers for Navy’s constant pressure to the tune of 5 sacks and 8 TFLs. The entire second half looked as though Navy had free runners to the Quarterback with little to no resistance.

After a first half that featured offensive numbers to be proud of, the second half was the exact opposite. 2 total yards gained, drives of -6 yards, 4, -1, 8, 1,-4 and an INT. Notre Dame had no answers for what Navy was presenting defensively and are lucky the clock ran out.

Negative 3-No Linear Improvement

Nov 12, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;

Notre Dame’s season has been a rollercoaster ride, to say the least. For whatever reason, the Irish have found themselves in an unexplainable dynamic where they seem to play their best against the better teams on the schedule and their worst against the worst. It’s perplexing.

After the huge Clemson victory, many reasonably hoped that a win of that magnitude and being as dominant as it was indicated that the Irish had “turned the corner” and could start putting together full games of solid play to end the season. That simply doesn’t seem to be the case and Irish fans are strapping in for a wild ride against 2 bitter rivals to end the year.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire