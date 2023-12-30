Notre Dame Sun Bowl Success – Sign of Things to Come?

All with Notre Dame interests had more lofty goals entering 2023 than to be playing in the Sun Bowl with three losses on the ledger in late December, but that’s how things ended up playing out. While this bowl bid was met with general frustration, it was still an opportunity. To get to 10 wins. To get younger players valuable experience and to create momentum heading into the off-season.

Notre Dame took full advantage of said opportunity with a 40-8 beatdown of Oregon State in which they dominated the afternoon on both sides of the ball. The Irish came ready to play and didn’t let their altered starting lineups slow them down. This is a great sign of depth and hopefully for greener pastures in 2024.

Let’s examine some pieces from this game that can be parlayed into success next season as well.

Defense Rules

USA TODAY SPORTS

Notre Dame’s defense, as predicted, was the best unit on the field in the Sun Bowl. They held Oregon State to a paltry 2 yards rushing on the day and only allowed points when the game was well out of reach. They were overwhelming.

With many key cogs of the defense returning in 2024 like Rylie Mills, Howard Cross, and Benjamin Morrison, blended in with some new younger, and more athletic talent and Al Golden at the helm, the Irish defense should be very tough to score on next year. This unit has been and continues to be the backbone of the program.

Getting Offensive

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

I liked the game plan put together by Gino Guidugli for this game. Even with a revamped offensive line and a new quarterback, the offense ran fairly efficiently. There was a nice balance of run/pass, game flow, and the nice, nuanced touch of many plays designed to move the pocket for Steve Angeli.

I’m confident that moving forward, Denbrock and Guidugli’s plans for the offense will be adequate and will enable the Irish to be more flexible and dangerous no matter who they are playing. There’s also a boatload of young talent entering the program as well that is eager to see the field early. The Notre Dame offense, many fans’ biggest worry, should only get better from this point on.

Putting It All Together

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s defense is a proven unit that looks to continue on that path. The offense is trending up in terms of both talent and coaching. Marcus Freeman is gaining confidence and is slowly moving from rookie to tenured coach as the seasons fly by. Are the Irish starting to turn a corner?

For periods in Freeman’s first couple of seasons you could see bits and pieces of the vision, but it was disjointed and inconsistent with many talent deficiencies. With a terrific supporting coaching staff and more talent pouring into the program, can the Irish truly turn a corner and become nationally dangerous? It feels like they are close and 2024, the first year of the expanded CFP could be very exciting. Notre Dame is clearly trending up as a program, and that is perhaps the most important takeaway from the 2023 season.

