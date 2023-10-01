Notre Dame stuns upset minded Duke: Instant Reactions

My goodness.

There is so much to take away from Notre Dame’s near-disaster at Duke that it could take me three days to honestly write all of my thoughts out.

So there is a ton coming here but at the end of the day it’s a victory. Remember that tonight and enjoy it.

However.

And there are lots and lots of howevers.

There is a lot to take away from this game and we’re going to do it the rest of the weekend but let’s not waste any time.

Instant takeaways from Notre Dame’s stunning 21-14 win at Duke start here:

Final Drive

It may not have been a Heisman moment but it was a moment that will keep Sam Hartman in the hearts of Notre Dame fans forever.

4th and 16 on the road, trailing by one late.

Don’t get it and it’s the ball game.

Sam Hartman takes off?

No problem.

Notre Dame is now 5-1 and although the College Football Playoff will be tough to crack into, they’re very much alive in the New Year’s Six conversation. If they get there that run by Hartman will go down in all-time Notre Dame lore.

Mitchell Evans a Lifesaver

With Notre Dame’s receiving corps missing key pieces Saturday night it was as important as ever to get the tight ends involved in the passing game.

There is rising to the occasion and then there is what tight end Mitchell Evans did.

6 receptions for 134-yards with the final being for 28-yards on the final drive to get the Irish near midfield. He didn’t get in the end zone Saturday but that doesn’t matter. He was absolutely huge when the Notre Dame offense needed it the most.

Penalty Issues Again

Yet again, Notre Dame penalties came back to kill drive and keep points off the board.

In all, Notre Dame was flagged 12 times for 70 yards while Duke was hit with just two penalties for 28-yards.

False starts setting the offense back, multiple offsides calls shortening the yards to gain for Duke.

Don’t get me wrong, there were some awful ones that went against the Irish – mainly the pass interference on Tobias Merriweather on the final drive and the false start on the field goal attempt in the second quarter – but there were plenty of legit ones that the Irish absolutely must clean up.

Mostly Outplayed by Duke

Last week most Notre Dame fans went to bed late Saturday night thinking they had outplayed Ohio State and wondered how they lost on their home field in the final seconds.

Tonight, Duke fans are going to bed wondering how they let that one get away against Notre Dame.

As the game went on one team seemingly got better and found more success while the other did the opposite. That doesn’t make me feel great about the ceiling of this team in this moment, but it is certainly nice to escape the game with a win that looked just about impossible facing 4th and 16 late.

ACC Ownership Continues

It might have been by the slightest of margins but it continues nonetheless.

Notre Dame has now won 30-straight regular season games against ACC opponents.

The ACC wants to be taken seriously as a college football conference. In order to do so they need to finish some of these close calls against Notre Dame.

A shot at No. 31 next week at unbeaten Louisville.

Saw this coming months ago

Two weeks before the season kicked off with Notre Dame beating Navy in Ireland, the staff at Fighting Irish Wire predicted the results of each game. Here is what I said about the Notre Dame-Duke game on August 16:

Nick Shepkowski – Regardless of what happens against Ohio State this will be a letdown for Notre Dame. Survive and advance. That’s where having Hartman instead of Buchner or someone else especially helps.

Notre Dame 27, Duke 24

The score was a little bit off but the rest of the story hits the nail on the head.

Kicking Woes

It was truly maddening to hear Marcus Freeman right after the game say that they were playing for a field goal.

Spencer Shrader might be the greatest young man on earth and might be able to kick a ball a mile. However, he doesn’t kick them through the uprights enough which is a problem for a kicker.

It’s great to publicly endorse a kicker when they’re going through a rough stretch but realistically, how do you trust him after missing yet another very makable kick Saturday night?

