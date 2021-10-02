Notre Dame stunned by Cincinnati: 5 instant takeaways

Notre Dame survived scares the first three weeks of the season and overpowered Wisconsin in a slugfest for the final quarter last week but if it was good fortune, luck, or anything of the sort, it all ran out on Saturday afternoon as No. 7 Cincinnati gave the Irish a taste of their own medicine in a 24-13 win.

Cincinnati’s secondary is as good as advertised and took advantage of the opportunities they created and with a little help, may just be headed to the College Football Playoff in a few months.

We’re here to talk about Notre Dame’s side of things though on afternoon that so much went wrong. Here are our five instant takeaways:

5. Opening Possession Blunder

Notre Dame overcame a fourth-and-10 on the first drive of the game and moved the ball deep into Cincinnati territory. What looked like was going to end with at very worst three Notre Dame points instead resulted in none as pressure on Jack Coan resulted in a horrible decision to not take a sack and instead throw a gimme of an interception.

Not that things were perfect on the drive before the pick but that single play seemed to deflate the Irish offense as it gave me flashbacks to the 2011 opener against South Florida except for the return going for a touchdown.

It might have been 0-0 for a while after but the wasted opportunity made it feel like the Irish were trailing at that point.

4. Kevin Austin's huge drop

Down 17-7 and having a bit of momentum on their side for the first time since converting a fourth down on the opening drive, Notre Dame faced a 2nd-and-10 at their own 15, Drew Pyne was able to find a wide open Kevin Austin in the middle of the field and the Irish were about to be at midfield with “Old Mo” fully on their side.

One small problem.

Austin tried to run before making the catch, dropped the ball, and the drive stalled one play later.

3. Awful close to first half

Notre Dame had seemingly hit an iceberg in the first half but reached the 1:39 mark of the second quarter trailing only 10-0. The defense that had improved so much in recent weeks did the one thing they couldn’t do, allow Cincinnati to march 80 yards down the field and extend the lead to 17-0 just before the end of the half.

2. Enough with the Buchner stuff

Jack Coan was bad again in the first half and played worthy of being benched. Drew Pyne proceeded to come on the field and lead a drive that got the Irish to the Cincinnati 35 where they had it first-and-10.

Then for some godforsaken reason Tyler Buchner was again forced in on first down, stopped for no yardage, and the drive stalled immediately after as things fell back out of sync.

I don’t care if it’s Tommy Rees begging to get Buchner snaps or Brian Kelly making the call, but it has to stop. Ultimately it falls on the head coach to put an end to that which they at least didn’t try and pull the remainder of the afternoon.

1. Gift-wrapped this one

I’m not trying to take anything away from Cincinnati. They’re a very good football team and deserved to win today. What is remarkable to me is how much this game was gift-wrapped.

The Coan interception was a throw a freshman in high school makes, not a graduate-senior in college. The Buchner interception was a brutal decision that made him look the part of a true freshman.

Chris Tyree, who was the hero a week ago, had an inexcusable misplay on a kick return that led to Cincinnati points.

Notre Dame’s defense, who has grown so much in recent weeks, gave up the touchdown drive they absolutely couldn’t in what stretched Cincinnati’s lead to 17-0 just before halftime.

