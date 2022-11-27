Notre Dame still ranked in updated USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

The loss last night to USC wasn’t as bad as some other losses around the country, which is why Notre Dame didn’t fall too far in this weeks USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. With teams just having a championship game left on the schedule, the College Football Playoff picture has become much clearer.

Georgia and Michigan are the clear top teams, which was shown in the rankings, TCU and USC control their own destiny while Ohio State and Alabama have outside shots at getting in. The coaches poll should resemble what we see on Tuesday. Find out below where each team ended up being ranked after this weeks action, with last weeks ranking in parenthesis.

#1 Georgia (1)

Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) drops back to pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

#2 Michigan (3)

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines players celebrate at midfield following their 45-23 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Michigan Wolverines At Ohio State Buckeyes

#3 TCU (4)

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

#4 USC (5)

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

#5 Ohio State (2)

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) scores on a touchdown run against Ohio State Buckeyes late in the fourth quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.

Osu22um Kwr 45

#6 Alabama (7)

Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

#7 Penn State (10)

Nov 26, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass during a warm up prior to the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

#8 Tennessee (11)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during hist team’s game against Missouri in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

2022-11-12 -hendon hooker

#9 Washington (12)

Nov 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies celebrate after a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars in first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

#10 Kansas State (13)

Nov 12, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) runs the ball past Baylor Bears linebacker Jackie Marshall (35) and Dillon Doyle (5) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

#11 Clemson (8)

Nov 12, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter (0) reacts after sacking Louisville quarterback Brock Dormann (19) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

#12 Utah (14)

Nov 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) shake hands after a play against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

#13 LSU (6)

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly checks the replay screen during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

#14 Florida State (16)

Nov 12, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) celebrates catching a touchdown pass with wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) in the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

#15 Oregon (9)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes to the field with his team as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

#16 Oregon State (16)

Nov 26, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleaders perform prior to a game against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

#17 UCLA (18)

November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Carl Jones Jr. (35) celebrates after recovering the football on a fumble by the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

#18 Tulane (20)

Tulane Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears (22) breaks a tackle by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Ja’von Hicks (3) on a touchdown run in the second quarter during a college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Ncaaf Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 25 0154

#19 Notre Dame (15)

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads players out to the field before playing against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

#20 South Carolina (NR)

Nov 26, 2022; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer talk before the game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

#21 Texas (24)

Texas Longhorn players celebrate following the win against Baylor on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Ut Baylor Football 03172

#22 North Carolina (17)

Nov 25, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels kicker Noah Burnette (98) misses a field goal in the second overtime as punter Cole Maynard (92) holds and North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Shyheim Battle (25) and defensive tackle C.J. Clark (5) linebacker Drake Thomas (32) celebrate at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

#23 UCF (NR)

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

#24 UTSA (25)

Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

#25 Mississippi State (NR)

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and wide receiver Austin Williams (85) react after a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire