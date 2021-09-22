Notre Dame still projected to New Year’s Six by one outlet

Through three weeks there have been some standout performances but the overall look of No. 12 Notre Dame hasn’t appeared like one would think a College Football Playoff (CFP) contender would. The importance over surviving and advancing rings true however as one major outlet still projects the Irish as a New Year’s Six participant.

Jerry Palm projects all the bowl games for CBS Sports and following week three has Notre Dame taking on a familiar foe this postseason.

Bowl Projection: Peach Bowl – Atlanta, Georgia

Opponent: Clemson

With a couple of epic matchups in recent years that’d certainly be a game the masses would tune in for despite it not being part of the CFP. And with the way Clemson’s offense has performed early on I’d really like Notre Dame’s chances at a win.

