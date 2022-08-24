Notre Dame steals commitment from Stanford defensive end

Notre Dame has added another commitment to the 2023 recruiting class as defensive end Armel Ngueyam Mukam announced Wednesday that he was committing to the Fighting Irish. Mukam, a 6-4, 250-pound prospect from Woodberry Forest, Vir. committed to Notre Dame after having been a verbal commitment to Stanford since June.

Mukam adds depth to Notre Dame’s 2023 class as he’s the 23rd commitment in the class and fourth defensive lineman to commit. He’s ranked as the 89th best edge rusher in the class according to 247Sports and chose Notre Dame over not only Stanford but Virginia, Cal, and nearly 20 others who offered.

According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, Mukam is a pretty raw prospect but has much upside.

“Mukam is a quick-twitch defensive lineman who does a great job using his hands to break free from blockers and make tackles in the backfield,” Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. “He has long arms and uses that length to fend off offensive linemen as he chases down the ball carrier. “Mukam’s size and quickness have given him the advantage of almost every offensive lineman he’s played against at the high school level, so his learning curve at the next level may be steep. He has the raw ability and the frame to become a reliable player once he is physically ready.” -Rivals

If Mukam’s Woodberry Forest High School sounds familiar to Notre Dame fans that’s likely because it’s the same high school former running back C.J. Prosise and linebackers Greer Martini and Doug Randolph attended.

