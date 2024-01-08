Notre Dame Stays Hot in Recruiting – Lands East Coast Safety

Notre Dame added to their currently top-ranked 2025 recruiting class just hours before the national championship game Monday when they received a commitment from safety Ethan Long of Connecticut.

Long checks in at 6-2, 185-pounds and chose Notre Dame over some big-time programs such as Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and plenty of others.

Long shared the following with 247Sports in regard to his commitment:

“You don’t choose Notre Dame, Notre Dame chooses you,” said Long to 247Sports ahead of his commitment. “I feel like I’m at home every time I step on that campus. My heart has been telling me that this is it. God has guided me. Freeman, O’Leary and Golden are building something special and they want me a part of it and that’s all I can ask for.”

The 247Sports composite rankings list Long as a four-star prospect and the No. 317 overall player in the class. He joins four-star Ivan Taylor of Florida as safeties in Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class that now has 13 members.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire