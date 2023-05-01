Notre Dame stays hot on recruiting trail, lands Kennedy Urlacher commitment

The Notre Dame football team is on fire in the 2024 recruiting class once again.

Over the last week the Irish have seen wide receiver Isiah Canion and defensive lineman Bryce Young make their verbal pledges. You can add one more name to that list in safety Kennedy Urlacher.

The son of Hall of Fame linebacker Brian, committed to the Irish on Monday evening, keeping head coach Marcus Freeman at the spearhead of another recruiting charge.

Urlacher is a bit smaller than his father at 6-feet and 190 pounds and is rated as the 57th safety and 607th overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The younger Urlacher becomes the 13th commit for the Irish in the 2024 cycle, one that has seen the class once again rise up the rankings. The group is rated as the fifth overall class in 247Sports team rankings.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire