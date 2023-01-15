Notre Dame stays active on recruiting trail, offers instate 2024 offensive tackle

The Notre Dame football staff is not taking the holiday weekend off. In fact they are going hard. We already noted that they have been super active on Friday, visiting multiple schools in Illinois and Indiana.

It was not different today, as Hamilton Southeastern 2024 offensive lineman Styles Prescod was offered a scholarship this afternoon. The six-foot-six-inch and 265-pound tackle has seen his recruiting pick up over the last few months.

Pittsburgh, Kansas, Duke, and Kentucky offered Prescod during that time before the Irish pulled the trigger. He lists himself as a 3-star prospect on his twitter, but when Notre Dame offers any offensive line prospect, it means they can play at the Power-5 level.

