Notre Dame statistical leaders using 2022 statistics

The first buildup to a Notre Dame football game for 2023 finally has arrived. You all have been very patient in waiting for this week, but that patience has paid off. Waiting for this long deserves a pat on the back, so give yourself one as you’re reading this. And even if you have heard this preseason spiel before, give yourself a pat on the back anyway.

With that schmaltz out of the way, let’s talk about the players on the 2023 Irish roster who performed the best in 2022. We should see some of that on display in the season opener against Navy. Although the Midshipmen are not exactly the best opponent to use as a measuring stick, we at least can get an idea of what’s to come. After all, they don’t call it Week 0 for nothing.

Here are the 2023 Irish players who did the best in football’s top statistical categories:

Passing

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Sam Hartman: 270 for 428 (63.1%), 3,701 yards, 8.6 yards a pass attempt, 38 touchdowns, 12 interceptions

Rushing

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Audric Estime: 920 yards on 156 carries, 5.9 yards a carry

Devyn Ford: 37 yards on seven carries, 5.3 yards a carry

Gi’Bran Payne: 5 yards on two carries, 2.5 yards a carry

Receving

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Thomas: 361 yards on 25 receptions, 14.4 yards a catch

Deion Colzie: 192 yards on nine receptions, 21.3 yards a catch

Chris Tyree: 138 yards on 24 receptions, 5.8 yards a catch

Matt Salerno: 62 yards on five receptions, 12.4 yards a catch

Tobias Merriweather: 41 yards on one reception

Touchdowns

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Estime: 12 (11 rushing, one receiving)

Tyree: five (three rushing, two receiving)

Thomas: three (all receiving)

Mitchell Evans: two (one rushing, one receiving)

Four tied with one

Tackles

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

JD Bertrand: 82

Jack Kiser: 58

Marist Liufau: 51

DJ Brown: 48

Xavier Watts: 39

Sacks

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Jordan Botelho: 4.5

Rylie Mills: 3.5

Kiser: 2.5

Bertrand: 2.0

Howard Cross: 2.0

Interceptions

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Benjamin Morrison: six

Clarence Lewis: one

Liufau: one

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire