Notre Dame statistical leaders using 2022 statistics
The first buildup to a Notre Dame football game for 2023 finally has arrived. You all have been very patient in waiting for this week, but that patience has paid off. Waiting for this long deserves a pat on the back, so give yourself one as you’re reading this. And even if you have heard this preseason spiel before, give yourself a pat on the back anyway.
With that schmaltz out of the way, let’s talk about the players on the 2023 Irish roster who performed the best in 2022. We should see some of that on display in the season opener against Navy. Although the Midshipmen are not exactly the best opponent to use as a measuring stick, we at least can get an idea of what’s to come. After all, they don’t call it Week 0 for nothing.
Here are the 2023 Irish players who did the best in football’s top statistical categories:
Passing
Sam Hartman: 270 for 428 (63.1%), 3,701 yards, 8.6 yards a pass attempt, 38 touchdowns, 12 interceptions
Rushing
Audric Estime: 920 yards on 156 carries, 5.9 yards a carry
Devyn Ford: 37 yards on seven carries, 5.3 yards a carry
Gi’Bran Payne: 5 yards on two carries, 2.5 yards a carry
Receving
Jayden Thomas: 361 yards on 25 receptions, 14.4 yards a catch
Deion Colzie: 192 yards on nine receptions, 21.3 yards a catch
Chris Tyree: 138 yards on 24 receptions, 5.8 yards a catch
Matt Salerno: 62 yards on five receptions, 12.4 yards a catch
Tobias Merriweather: 41 yards on one reception
Touchdowns
Estime: 12 (11 rushing, one receiving)
Tyree: five (three rushing, two receiving)
Thomas: three (all receiving)
Mitchell Evans: two (one rushing, one receiving)
Four tied with one
Tackles
JD Bertrand: 82
Jack Kiser: 58
Marist Liufau: 51
DJ Brown: 48
Xavier Watts: 39
Sacks
Jordan Botelho: 4.5
Rylie Mills: 3.5
Kiser: 2.5
Bertrand: 2.0
Howard Cross: 2.0
Interceptions
Benjamin Morrison: six
Clarence Lewis: one
Liufau: one