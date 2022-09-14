Notre Dame statistical leaders through two games

Notre Dame needs to get back on track against California. In fact, it needs to get on track, period. They’ll rely on these players except for the passing and scoring leader who won’t be on this list for much longer:

Passing, Rushing and Scoring Leader: Tyler Buchner - 378 passing yards | 62 rushing yards | 14 points

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 10: Tyler Buchner #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks to pass against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Receiving Leader: Michael Mayer - 135 yards | one touchdown

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles Leader - Jack Kiser - 15 tackles

Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Tackles for Loss Leader: TaRiq Bracy - two tackles for loss

SOUTH BEND, IN – OCTOBER 23: TaRiq Bracy #28 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scoops up the fumble by Kedon Slovis #9 of the USC Trojans during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 23, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

