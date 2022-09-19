Notre Dame statistical leaders through three games

Finally, Notre Dame has a win to its name in 2022. It’s pretty sad that we have to say that three games into the season, but here we are. Let’s see if the second win can come against North Carolina. Here are the players most likely to make that happen (minus the quarterback):

Passing and Scoring Leader: Tyler Buchner - 378 passing yards | 14 points

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) before the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Rushing Leader: Audric Estime - 130 yards | two touchdowns

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs California

Receiving Leader: Lorenzo Styles - 152 yards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – NOVEMBER 13: Lorenzo Styles #21 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish silences the Virginia Cavaliers crowd in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Tackles Leader: Howard Cross III - 21 tackles

Notre Dame defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) tries to tackle California running back DeCarlos Brooks (25) during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Tackles for Loss and Sacks Leader: Isaiah Foskey - 3 TFLs | 2.5 sacks

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) celebrates as California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) lays on the field during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire