Notre Dame statistical leaders through six games

Yeah, we get that you’re down about Notre Dame right now, but the season continues. You’ll want to know who to watch when the Irish welcome UNLV to South Bend. We have you covered here:

Passing Leader: Drew Pyne - 872 yards | 10 touchdowns

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) looks to throw in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing and Scoring Co-Leader: Audric Estime - 418 yards | five touchdowns | 30 points

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Receiving and Scoring Co-Leader: Michael Mayer - 411 yards | five touchdowns | 30 points

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball on a play that was called back during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Scoring Co-Leader: Blake Grupe - 30 points

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Blake Grupe (99) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter agains the BYU Cougars at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles Leader: JD Bertrand - 36 tackles

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina , Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Sacks Leader and Tackles for Loss Co-Leader: Isaiah Foskey - three sacks | four TFLs

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) during an NCAA football game against Purdue on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Tackles for Loss Co-Leader: Rylie Mills - four TFLs

Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) celebrates making a tackle during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire