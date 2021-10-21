Notre Dame statistical leaders through six games

Fresh off a bye week, Notre Dame is heading straight into its annual rivalry with USC. You better believe all of its big players will be more ready than usual. But who are the absolute best that the Irish likely will depend on? Here they are:

Passing Leader: Jack Coan - 1,208 yards | 10 touchdowns

BLACKSBURG, VA – OCTOBER 09: Jack Coan #17 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish attempts a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of the game at Lane Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Rushing Leader/Scoring Co-Leader: Kyren Williams - 370 yards | four touchdowns | 44 points

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a touchdown after a catch in the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving Leader: Michael Mayer - 360 yards | three touchdowns

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) scores in the first quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles Leader: JD Bertrand - 58 tackles

SOUTH BEND, IN – OCTOBER 02: Leonard Taylor #11 of the Cincinnati Bearcats runs the ball after a catch as JD Bertrand #27 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hangs on for the tackle during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 2, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Tackles for Loss and Sacks Leader: Isaiah Foskey - 6.5 TFLs | six sacks

Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marco Lee (left) is chased out of the pocket by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Scoring Co-Leader: Jonathan Doerer - 44 points

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer (39) kicks a field goal during the second half at Soldier Field. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

