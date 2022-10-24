Notre Dame statistical leaders through seven games

The first of two tough contests for Notre Dame comes Saturday at Syracuse. It could play a key factor in whether the Irish ultimately get to a bowl game. If they are to pull off the upset, here are the players most likely to make it happen:

Passing Leader: Drew Pyne - 1,077 yards | 12 touchdowns

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Rushing Leader: Audric Estime - 435 yards | six touchdowns

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish breaks a tackle from Jacob Mangum-Farrar #14 of the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Receiving Leader: Michael Mayer - 526 yards | six touchdowns

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball as BYU Cougars defensive backs Jakob Robinson (0) and Hayden Livingston (28) defend in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Scoring Leader: Blake Grupe - 44 points

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Blake Grupe (99) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter agains the BYU Cougars at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles Leader: JD Bertrand - 43 tackles

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Sacks and Tackles for Loss Leader: Isaiah Foskey - six sacks | seven TFLs

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

