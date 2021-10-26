Notre Dame statistical leaders through seven games

Notre Dame is coming off its win over USC and heading into a game with North Carolina. Some have questions about how well the Irish match up with the Tar Heels. That’s why the heroes of South Bend will have to step up. Here they are:

Passing Leader: Jack Coan - 1,397 yards | 11 touchdowns

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) passes during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing and Scoring Leader: Kyren Williams - 508 yards | six touchdowns | 56 points

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams runs against Southern California in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Receiving Leader: Michael Mayer - 414 yards | three touchdowns

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches a pass. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeat the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Tackles Leader: JD Bertrand - 65 tackles

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) reacts after the game against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles for Loss and Sacks Leader: Isaiah Foskey - 8.5 TFLs | eight sacks

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

