Notre Dame statistical leaders through one game

Notre Dame will get another chance at its first win of the season when it plays its first home game against Marshall. They should get it done this time, but will they? Either way, here are the players to watch at Notre Dame Stadium this coming weekend?

Passing Leader: Tyler Buchner - 177 yards

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Leader: Chris Tyree - 28 yards

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving Leader: Lorenzo Styles - 54 yards

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) catches a pass and runs up the sideline ahead of Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Scoring Leader: Audric Estime - six points

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs as he is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles Leader: Clarence Lewis - seven tackles

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) carries the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) breaks up the pass during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Sacks Leader: Howard Cross III - one sack

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) celebrates a sack of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire