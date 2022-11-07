Notre Dame statistical leaders through nine games

Notre Dame is feeling high and mighty after back-to-back wins over ranked teams. Now, the Irish can boast about being ranked themselves once again. They should be able to flex that when they renew their rivalry with Navy in their next game. Here’s who’s likely to lead the way in doing that:

Passing Leader: Drew Pyne - 1,278 yards | 14 touchdowns

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 05: Drew Pyne #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Rushing Leader: Audric Estime - 662 yards | nine touchdowns

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving Leader: Michael Mayer - 624 yards | seven touchdowns

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 05: Michael Mayer #87 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish breaks a tackle from Keith Maguire #30 of the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Scoring Leader: Blake Grupe - 60 points

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Blake Grupe (99) kicks the field goal during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles Leader: JD Bertrand - 60 tackles

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Sacks and Tackles for Loss Leader: Isaiah Foskey - 8.5 sacks | 10.5 TFLs

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) plays against Marshall during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Marshall defeated Notre Dame 26-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire