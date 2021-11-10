Notre Dame statistical leaders through nine games

Can Notre Dame survive its final regular-season test against a winning team? The answer to that question will come when it faces Virginia on the road. Here’s who to watch for when it comes to the Irish:

Passing Leader: Jack Coan - 1,879 yards | 13 touchdowns

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing and Scoring Leader: Kyren Williams - 802 yards | nine touchdowns | 74 points

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) runs past Navy safety Rayuan Lane (18) for a 20-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Receiving Leader: Kevin Austin - 531 yards | five touchdowns

SOUTH BEND, IN – OCTOBER 23: Kevin Austin Jr. #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is tackled by Isaac Taylor-Stuart #6 of the USC Trojans during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 23, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Tackles Leader: JD Bertrand - 79 tackles

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Tackles for Loss and Sacks Leader: Isaiah Foskey - 10.5 TFLs | nine sacks

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) during an NCAA football game against Purdue on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

