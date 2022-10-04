Notre Dame statistical leaders through four games

Since we just had a week without Notre Dame football, you might have forgotten the team’s statistical leaders. That’s why we’re here to help you ahead of the Irish’s Shamrock Series game with BYU. Here are the players to watch:

Passing Leader: Drew Pyne - 459 yards | six touchdowns

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) runs with the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing and Scoring Leader: Audric Estime - 264 yards | four touchdowns | 24 points

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving Leader: Michael Mayer - 233 yards | three touchdowns

Sep 17, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the California Bears at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles Leader: Jack Kiser - 26 tackles

Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Sacks Leader and Tackles for Loss Co-Leader: Isaiah Foskey - three sacks | four TFLs

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) during an NCAA football game against Purdue on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Tackles for Loss Co-Leader: Rylie Mills - four TFLs

Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

