Notre Dame statistical leaders through five games

With Notre Dame finally above .500, confidence has to be soaring high. Stanford coming to South Bend for the coming weekend, so that confidence only can get higher. Here are the players to watch for in that game:

Passing Leader: Drew Pyne - 721 yards | nine touchdowns

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Leader: Audric Estime - 361 yards | four touchdowns

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting running back Audric Estime (7) runs with the ball against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving and Scoring Leader: Michael Mayer - 351 yards | five touchdowns | 30 points

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Tight end Michael Mayer #87 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish takes a drink on the sideline in the Shamrock Series game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fighting Irish defeated the Cougars 28-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tackles Leader: Jack Kiser - 29 tackles

Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Sacks Leader and Tackles for Loss Co-Leader: Isaiah Foskey - three sacks | four TFLs

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Tackles for Loss Co-Leader: Rylie Mills - four TFLs

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

