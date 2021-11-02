Notre Dame statistical leaders through eight games

After beating North Carolina, Notre Dame is ready to renew its rivalry with Navy. It felt weird to not see this programs play each other last year, but college football has been restored to normalcy. Here are the players the Irish can best look to for this game:

Passing Leader: Jack Coan - 1,610 yards | 12 touchdowns

Jack Coan

SOUTH BEND, IN – SEPTEMBER 11: Jack Coan #17 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium on September 11, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Rushing Leader: Kyren Williams - 707 yards | seven touchdowns

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) stiff arms a North Carolina defender for a 91-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Receiving Leader: Michael Mayer - 465 yards | three touchdowns

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles Leader: JD Bertrand - 71 tackles

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina , Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Tackles for Loss and Sacks Leader: Isaiah Foskey - 9.5 TFLs | nine sacks

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) recovers a fumble against Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Josh Seltzner (70) during the second half at Soldier Field. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Scoring Leader: Jonathan Doerer - 65 points

Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Jonathan Doerer (39) makes the game winning field goal from the hold of Notre Dame Fighting Irish punter Jay Bramblett (19) in during the second half at Lane Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

1

1