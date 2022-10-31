Notre Dame statistical leaders through eight games

Notre Dame has an important game this weekend against Clemson. The chances of the Irish pulling off the upset like they did in 2020 seem long, but unpredictability has been the name of the game this season. Here’s who is likely to factor into the outcome, especially if it’s a victory:

Passing Leader: Drew Pyne - 1,193 yards | 13 touchdowns

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) looks to throw in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Leader: Audric Estime - 558 yards | eight touchdowns

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs over Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark (5) in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving Leader: Michael Mayer - 580 yards | six touchdowns

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Tight end Eli Raridon #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates after his teammate Michael Mayer #87 scored a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars in the Shamrock Series game at Allegiant Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fighting Irish defeated the Cougars 28-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Scoring Leader: Blake Grupe - 55 points

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Blake Grupe (99) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter agains the BYU Cougars at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles Leader: JD Bertrand - 48 tackles

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) reacts after the game against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks and Tackles for Loss Leader: Isaiah Foskey - seven sacks | nine TFLs

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) during an NCAA football game against Purdue on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

