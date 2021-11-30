Notre Dame statistical leaders through 12 games

Unless you’ve been living in a cave, you know Brian Kelly has left Notre Dame for LSU. That means he’ll be leaving a group of talented players behind, and those players have no idea who will be guiding them once they know which bowl they’re headed for. Let’s look at the best of those players:

Passing Leader: Jack Coan - 2,641 yards | 20 touchdowns

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) warms up before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing and Scoring Leader: Kyren Williams - 1,002 yards | 14 touchdowns | 104 points

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving Leader: Kevin Austin - 783 yards | six touchdowns

Nov. 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles Leader: JD Bertrand - 92 tackles

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Tackles for Loss and Sacks Leader: Isaiah Foskey - 11.5 TFLs | 10 sacks

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

