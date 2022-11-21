Notre Dame statistical leaders through 11 games

Notre Dame is going to have its hands full when it travels to Los Angeles to face USC. This is the first time in a while that both teams are stacked with talent and have the records to back it up. We’ll find out whether the Trojans’ College Football Playoff hopes or the quality of the bowl the Irish get is affected. In the meantime, here are the Irish players to keep an eye on:

Passing Leader: Drew Pyne - 1,703 yards | 19 touchdowns

Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws in the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Leader: Audric Estime - 782 yards | 11 touchdowns

Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball as Boston College Eagles cornerback Jalon Williams (14) defends in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving Leader: Michael Mayer - 711 yards | seven touchdowns

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball on a play that was called back during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Scoring Leader: Blake Grupe - 79 points

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Blake Grupe (99) kicks the field goal during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles Leader: JD Bertrand - 65 tackles

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand jogs to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Sacks and Tackles for Loss Leader: Isaiah Foskey - 9.5 sacks | 11.5 TFLs

Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) acknowledges the crowd after a sack in the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

