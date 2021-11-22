Notre Dame statistical leaders through 11 games

The belief that Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff hopes were dead turned out to be premature. The Irish have one final chance to make their case to the committee when they play Stanford in their final regular-season game. These players will help make that case:

Passing Leader: Jack Coan - 2,296 yards | 18 touchdowns

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass while warming up before NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

Rushing and Scoring Leader: Kyren Williams - 928 yards | 12 touchdowns | 92 points

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) stiff arms Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safey Tariq Carpenter (2) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving Leader: Michael Mayer - 663 yards | five touchdowns

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles Leader: JD Bertrand - 87 tackles

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina , Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Tackles for Loss and Sacks Leader: Isaiah Foskey - 11.5 TFLs | 10 sacks

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) pressures Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

