Notre Dame statistical leaders through 10 games

Notre Dame has no choice but to dust itself off after it nearly gave away its game against Navy. Time to focus on preparing for senior day against Boston College. Hopefully, the Terriers won’t be added to list of inferior teams that have beaten the Irish in 2022. If you’re heading to Notre Dame Stadium’s final game this season, here are the players to watch:

Passing Leader: Drew Pyne - 1,547 yards | 18 touchdowns

Nov 12, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws a first quarter touchdown to wide receiver Braden Lenzy (not pictured) during the game against the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Leader: Audric Estime - 711 yards | nine touchdowns

Nov 12, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Navy Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a first half touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving Leader: Michael Mayer - 647 yards | seven touchdowns

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball as BYU Cougars defensive backs Jakob Robinson (0) and Hayden Livingston (28) defend in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Scoring Leader: Blake Grupe - 65 points

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 05: Blake Grupe #99 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts to a missed field goal against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 05: Blake Grupe #99 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicks a field goal against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tackles Leader: JD Bertrand - 60 tackles

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) reacts after the game against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks and Tackles for Loss Leader: Isaiah Foskey - 8.5 sacks | 10.5 TFLs

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) during an NCAA football game against Purdue on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

