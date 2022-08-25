Notre Dame star tight end not fearful of Ohio Stadium

It’s guaranteed to be one of the craziest crowds the entire 2022 college football season should see on Saturday, Sept. 3 when No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame, but Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer doesn’t think he’ll be phased entering the Horseshoe.

“I don’t think it’s any different than the other stadiums we’re going to be playing in this year. To me, it’s like, ‘home game, away game, just go play football.’ I’m not worried about it.” -Michael Mayer on August 24, 2022

Mayer met the media after Notre Dame’s fall camp session on Wednesday and delivered that. Some will get out there and call it bulletin board material but can we all be adults here and admit that if you need some kind of bulletin board material or Knute Rockne styled pep-talk before a game like this, that big-time college football probably isn’t for you?

I love that Mayer said it, now I just hope he and the rest of Freeman’s squad go and back that up in just under 10 days.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire