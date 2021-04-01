Notre Dame star LB on what it takes to ‘survive Philly’ and why he’s a perfect fit for the Eagles

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – who is projected to go in Round 1 – was asked about the #Eagles, and he went on to explain why he believes not everyone can play there: "You gotta have some fierceness to you to survive in Philly." @j_owuu pic.twitter.com/9TC5YwMva8 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 31, 2021

Philadelphia is a special city and you genuinely need thick skin and a certain type of attitude to survive in the ‘City of Brotherly Love’.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah followed Allen Iverson growing up, so it’s only right that he wants to play for the Eagles and after his recent pro day, the Notre Dame linebacker broke down what it takes to play in Philadelphia.

“Speaking in terms of the Eagles, I think I fit better than the other guys in terms of my mentality,” he said. “The Eagles is a place that’s a gritty place. You’ve got to have some fierceness to you to survive in Philly. You win in Philly, they love you, if you lose in Philly, they hate you, so you’ve got to be able to deal with that. And coming from my background even here at Notre Dame, there were a lot of situations I had to persevere through and I think that first and foremost my mentality prepares me more than some of the other players in terms of Philly, in terms of my athletic ability, in terms of my physicality at the point of attack, my physicality in terms of block shedding. I think I excel in a lot of things, if we’re comparing other guys, but in terms of Philly, I think that’s what separates me.”

The Eagles haven’t drafted a linebacker in the first round since Jerry Robinson in 1979 and they haven’t drafted a player out of Notre Dame in the first round since fullback Neil Worden in 1954.

A Virginia native, who went to Allen Iverson’s high school, Bethel in Hampton, Owusu-Koramoah, or Micah Parsons would be perfect fits for an Eagles defense set to transition to a new scheme.

