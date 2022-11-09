Notre Dame star highest graded Power Five offensive lineman per PFF

Notre Dame has a long history of being referred to as “O-Line U”. Names like Quenton Nelson, Ronnie Stanley, and zach martin are just some of the recent stars that have gone on to successful NFL careers after dominating with the Irish. Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand gets well-deserved praise for helping develop talent at a truly elite level but Notre Dame’s offensive line successes predate his arrival.

For all you youngsters out there, look up the name Joe Moore. Just know that all those run-heavy teams that thrived under Lou Holtz were guided by offensive lines coached by Moore. He’s also the man that the team award for the best offensive line in college football goes to annually.

Enough with the history lesson for now and back to regularly scheduled programming.

Pro Football Focus released their top-five graded Power Five offensive linemen in 2022 through Week 10’s games. If you’ve watched Notre Dame’s offensive line in 2022 you won’t be surprised to see who checked out first overall.

Graham Barton - Duke

NJaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Graham Barton, Duke: 87.0

Luke Wypler - Ohio State

Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

Luke Wypler, Ohio State: 87.1 grade

O'Cyrus Torrence - Florida

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida: 90.0 grade

John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota: 90.9 grade

Joe Alt - Notre Dame

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Joe Alt[/autotag], Notre Dame: 91.5

