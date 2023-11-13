Notre Dame-Stanford kickoff time, TV details announced

Notre Dame’s 2023 regular season finale will be one for the history books.

It takes place at Stanford and with the Cardinal just 3-7 on the year, they won’t qualify to play in a bowl game. In their final year in the Pac 12 that means their season-finale against Notre Dame will be their final as a member of the conference.

There is a little bit more history to add to the game now, too. It was announced Monday that next Saturday’s game will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET and air on the Pac-12 Network.

It will be the first and only time Notre Dame appears on Pac-12 Network as it will be the final live football game the network airs. The network has long been infamously difficult to find for even locals and is just part of the reason the conference is headed to meet its maker at season’s end.

You’ve got to imagine that had Notre Dame handled business against Clemson or Louisville this year and were playing for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game that one of the other networks would have picked this one up.

It does however feel oddly fitting that this is the way the 2023 season will end for Notre Dame.

