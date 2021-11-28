Notre Dame at Stanford: Fourth-Quarter Analysis

Did Notre Dame let up in the fourth quarter of its regular-season finale against Stanford? Maybe a tiny bit, but it had enough of a cushion that it was able to do that. While it may not have been the best look, the result of the game will speak volumes enough. The Irish now will await their College Football Playoff fate after a 45-14 win.

Tyler Buchner got a turn at quarterback in the fourth quarter and made the most of it right away with a 33-yard touchdown run. Although the Irish (11-1) had the game well in hand at that point, there still was football to play. The Cardinal (3-9) decided they had something to prove, and everyone saw that when Tanner McKee responded with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Yurosek. While that was slightly concerning, there hardly was cause for alarm from the Irish’s perspective.

After the Irish punted on their next possession, the Cardinal put another nice drive together and got across midfield. Just when it appeared the drive would reach the red zone, Clarence Lewis forced a fumble by Michael Wilson after a 19-yard reception, and Justin Ademilola had his second recovery of the game. It reflected the kind of season it’s been for the hosts.

The Irish began driving again, mainly thanks once again to Jack Coan. They got a boost when an offside penalty was called right before they went for it on fourth down. The break paid off when Kyren Williams eventually ran for a 12-yard touchdown, the Irish’s final score of the regular season. With their statement made, they can rest up knowing they’ve done everything they can to make their case for more meaningful football this season.