Notre Dame-Stanford fallout: Thoughts the day after

I woke up this morning so in shock over Notre Dame’s loss to Stanford that I just started laughing to myself.

“Did that really happen? Like for real?”

Oh it’s real, but its anything but spectacular.

Notre Dame now sits at 3-3 halfway through the season after being ranked in the preseason top five. This isn’t to say the season is over, there are still things to play for like bowl eligibility that suddenly doesn’t feel so automatic, and plenty of things in terms of longterm development.

The 16-14 loss is incredibly frustrating though seeing as it came against one of the very worst Power Five teams in all of college football.

Here are a little more than a handful of thoughts a day after Notre Dame embarrassed themselves in that home loss to Stanford.

Unexpected Losses

Say what you want about [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] and his time at Notre Dame but by the end of his run one thing he did do was simply find a way to win literally all the games he was supposed to win.

From lifelong Notre Dame fan Tim Murray of VSiN:

Notre Dame did not lose a game as a favorite for 4 straight seasons… 2018-21 ND has now lost as a 19.5 & 16.5 point favorite this year Embarrassing. No other word to describe it.

Defensive Plays on the Ball

Or lack there of.

Does it feel like Notre Dame fails to not only intercept many passes (a grand total of one this season) but also fail to knock passes away or simply defend the pass when pressure is unable to get home?

That’s because they simply don’t compared to the rest of college football. The secondary has been a roller coaster ride so far this year but according to Greg Flammang of Irish Sports Daily and UHND, they’re in the pits of college football in terms of defending passes.

Notre Dame is 130th nationally in passes defended (breakups + interceptions) and 129th in all passes broken up.

In case you were wondering there are only 131 teams.

Slow Starts

Last night I was again upset after Notre Dame’s offense was non-existent in the first half, in fact putting up a goose egg in the first half against Stanford. On Sunday afternoon I decided to go into the numbers a bit on Notre Dame’s slow start and the numbers are incredibly concerning over the last two years, the two years Tommy Rees has been offensive coordinator.

Since the start of 2021, a 19 game span, Notre Dame has scored a grand total of 86 points in the first quarter. That averages out to 4.5 first quarter points per game in that span which doesn’t feel great.

Add in this, however. Notre Dame lit up Georgia Tech for 24 first quarter points on Senior Day last year and if you take out that anomaly against what was a truly awful Yellow Jackets outfit, the Irish are putting up just 3.4 points per first quarter in the other 18 games.

In case you were wondering, Tennessee scored 21 points in the first quarter Saturday in their upset of No. 1 Alabama. 21, or 15 more points than Notre Dame has scored in first quarters this entire year.

Owned on Money Down

Remember the weird COVID year of 2020 that was especially strange for the Pac 12? Stanford converted 9/15 third downs in their season finale that year against UCLA which before last night was the last time the Cardinal converted more than five third downs on offense in a game.

Last night Notre Dame allowed the Cardinal to convert 7/16 third downs which isn’t awful but is certainly far from great. Offensively the Irish went 3/12 (25%) on third down, even worse than their season average of converting 40% of third downs which ranks 63rd in FBS.

Goodwill Gone

After laying an egg against Marshall (a team who remains having just one FBS win this season) I wrote that the honeymoon stage for Marcus Freeman was officially over at Notre Dame. He and his squad then responded by showing steady signs of improvement and winning three-straight games to set up a stretch of what appeared to be the most winnable of games.

That last month wasn’t perfect but it was clear improvement compared to how Notre Dame had started the year. Heck, the Irish even landed a big-time running back recruit before Saturday’s game that helped in elevating the vibes around this team.

Or so we thought.

After an offensive start that was awful yet again and a defensive showing that didn’t appear awful statistically yet left much to be desired, it’s an embarrassing loss that seemed unfathomable 24 hours ago.

The good graces that Freeman and Notre Dame had worked to rebuild after Marshall weren’t entirely back, but instead of continuing that upward projection I’m left a day later having way too many Bob Davie type feelings that I’m uncomfortable thinking about.

