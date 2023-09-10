Notre Dame stands pat in latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 2’s action
Through two weeks Notre Dame football wasn’t challenged, but after this weekend’s road victory over NC State, the but didn’t move in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.
The Irish moved due to the result of the biggest game of Week 2, Texas defeating Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide fell X spots, while the Longhorns moved up X.
In regards to upcoming Notre Dame opponents, Ohio State, USC, and Clemson all won, staying inside the rankings. The bayou Brian Kelly watch continued as well, with LSU winning their first game of the season.
Find out below where the top teams, including the Irish, landed in this weeks coaches poll.
1 - Georgia
Record: 2-0
Last week: 1
2 - Michigan
Record: 2-0
Last week: 2
3 - Florida State
Record: 2-0
Last week: 5
4 - Ohio State
Record: 2-0
Last week: 3
5 - USC
Record: 3-0
Last week: 6
6 - Texas
Record: 2-0
Last week: 10
7 - Penn State
Record: 2-0
Last week: 7
8 - Washington
Record: 2-0
Last week: 8
9 - Tennessee
Record: 2-0
Last week: 9
10 - Alabama
Record: 1-1
Last week: 3
11 - Notre Dame
Record: 3-0
Last week: 11
12 - Utah
Record: 2-0
Last week: 12
13 - Oregon
Record: 2-0
Last week: 13
14 - LSU
Record: 1-1
Last week: 14
15 - Kansas State
Record: 2-0
Last week: 15
16-25
Rankings (last week)
16 – Oklahoma (17)
17 – Oregon State (18)
18 – North Carolina (16)
19 – Ole Miss (20)
20 – Duke (24)
21 – Colorado (24)
22 – Clemson (21)
23 – Miami (NR)
24 – Iowa (NR)
25 – UCLA (NR)
