Notre Dame stands pat in latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 2’s action

Through two weeks Notre Dame football wasn’t challenged, but after this weekend’s road victory over NC State, the but didn’t move in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Irish moved due to the result of the biggest game of Week 2, Texas defeating Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide fell X spots, while the Longhorns moved up X.

In regards to upcoming Notre Dame opponents, Ohio State, USC, and Clemson all won, staying inside the rankings. The bayou Brian Kelly watch continued as well, with LSU winning their first game of the season.

Find out below where the top teams, including the Irish, landed in this weeks coaches poll.

1 - Georgia

Georgia running back Cash Jones (32) celebrates with Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Ball State in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Georgia won 45-3.

Info

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1

2 - Michigan

Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks down field against the UNLV Rebels during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Info

Record: 2-0

Last week: 2

3 - Florida State

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) celebrates a pick six. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Info

Record: 2-0

Last week: 5

4 - Ohio State

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; (l-r) Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Matthew Jones (55), Ohio State Buckeyes safety Brenten Jones (32), Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) take the field before Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium.

Info

Record: 2-0

Last week: 3

5 - USC

Sep 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) gestures after the game against the Stanford Cardinal at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Info

Record: 3-0

Last week: 6

6 - Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Info

Record: 2-0

Last week: 10

7 - Penn State

Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca celebrates as he scores on an interception against Delaware in the third quarter at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

Info

Record: 2-0

Last week: 7

8 - Washington

Sep 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to pass against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Info

Record: 2-0

Last week: 8

9 - Tennessee

Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (6) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) celebrate on the field during a football game between Tennessee and Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Info

Record: 2-0

Last week: 9

10 - Alabama

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) reacts to a penalty that gave the Texas Lonhorns a first down late in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Info

Record: 1-1

Last week: 3

11 - Notre Dame

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman claps during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Info

Record: 3-0

Last week: 11

12 - Utah

Sep 9, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Tao Johnson (15) celebrates the win against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Info

Record: 2-0

Last week: 12

13 - Oregon

Oregon’s wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) runs with the ball against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Info

Record: 2-0

Last week: 13

14 - LSU

LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with teammate Logan Diggs (3) after a touchdown against Grambling State.

Info

Record: 1-1

Last week: 14

15 - Kansas State

Kansas State sophomore wide receiver Keagan Johnson (10) yells out after a play in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Troy inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Info

Record: 2-0

Last week: 15

16-25

Sep 9, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels players after the Tar Heels defeat the Moutaineers in 2 overtimes at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rankings (last week)

16 – Oklahoma (17)

17 – Oregon State (18)

18 – North Carolina (16)

19 – Ole Miss (20)

20 – Duke (24)

21 – Colorado (24)

22 – Clemson (21)

23 – Miami (NR)

24 – Iowa (NR)

25 – UCLA (NR)

